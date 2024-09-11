Traffic | Parking at the Pasila station has changed: after the free period, the price is 7 euros for the starting shift

Transport|On Monday, a seven-euro tax was introduced at the station for each starting shift.

There is a small area in front of the shopping center on Pasilansilla for escort traffic. Previously, the parking time for escort vehicles was limited to 15 minutes.

From Monday, seven euros must be paid for every 15 minutes that start after exceeding the quarter-hour deadline.

Shopping center manager Hanna Heikkinen according to Tripla customers, there are plenty of parking spaces available in the parking garage, where the first hour is free.

Also The taxi traffic arrangements in front of the shopping center and Pasila station changed on Monday.

HS told in Augustthat in the future only contracted taxi companies Lähitaksi and Taksi Helsinki will be allowed to use the cramped space for taxi traffic at Pasila station.

Pasila station is one of the busiest railway stations in Finland. The area reserved for taxis is very small and therefore easily congested.