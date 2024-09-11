Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Traffic | Parking at the Pasila station has changed: after the free period, the price is 7 euros for the starting shift

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 11, 2024
in World Europe
Traffic | Parking at the Pasila station has changed: after the free period, the price is 7 euros for the starting shift
On Monday, a seven-euro tax was introduced at the station for each starting shift.

Read the summary

The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human.

There have been new charges for the escort service at the shopping center Tripla and Pasila station on Monday.

Escort parking time is limited to 15 minutes, the fee for overtaking is 7 euros per 15 minutes.

The first hour in the Tripla parking garage is free, says shopping center manager Hanna Heikkinen.

Only Lähitaksi and Taksi Helsinki are allowed to use the taxi space at Pasila station.

Commercial center There have been new charges for the escort service at Tripla and Pasila stations on Monday.

There is a small area in front of the shopping center on Pasilansilla for escort traffic. Previously, the parking time for escort vehicles was limited to 15 minutes.

From Monday, seven euros must be paid for every 15 minutes that start after exceeding the quarter-hour deadline.

Shopping center manager Hanna Heikkinen according to Tripla customers, there are plenty of parking spaces available in the parking garage, where the first hour is free.

The first to tell about the new parking taxis Helsinki News.

Also The taxi traffic arrangements in front of the shopping center and Pasila station changed on Monday.

HS told in Augustthat in the future only contracted taxi companies Lähitaksi and Taksi Helsinki will be allowed to use the cramped space for taxi traffic at Pasila station.

Pasila station is one of the busiest railway stations in Finland. The area reserved for taxis is very small and therefore easily congested.

