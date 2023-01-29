Traffic | Oti: The driver’s health is behind every other fatal crash

According to the Accident Information Institute, a quarter of drivers involved in fatal accidents could have been banned from driving for health reasons.

29.1. 17:42

Over every second traffic accident that leads to death is due to a health reason, informs accident information institute (Taken). According to the report, in 2021 fatal crashes in which the driver of a motor vehicle caused the accident, a driving health risk was found in the background in 58 percent of the cases, and in half of the cases the driver’s health had a “very strong” connection to the accident.

According to Oti, the most significant diseases affecting driving health are cardiovascular diseases, drug addiction and other mental health problems.

In less than 40 percent of cases, the accident driver did not have a diagnosis of an illness that would have been considered to have had the most central effect on the accident.

Many have however, the risk driver did not have a diagnosis corresponding to these health conditions. Drivers often fail to report their own health risks.

“New drivers do not report their essential illnesses when obtaining a driver’s license, and on the other hand, older drivers hide their ailments that come with age,” says Oti’s technology manager Tapio Koisaari in the bulletin.

Some of the drivers had also continued to drive, even though they did not have a driving license. A fifth of the accident drivers who had a significant health risk did not have a driving license at the time of the crash.

Quarter high-risk drivers could have been banned from driving on health grounds.

“Roughly estimated, maybe a quarter of the drivers with a driving health risk could have been banned from driving due to issues that occurred during medical treatment. In particular, the assessment of the driving health of those suffering from psychiatric illnesses should be developed,” says Koisaari.

Road accident investigation boards investigate every fatal road traffic accident in Finland. A doctor is also involved in the investigation.