Traffic | One died and four were injured in a three-car crash in Lapua

Lapua one person has died in the traffic accident that happened on Sunday, says the police in its press release.

The accident happened on highway 16 in the afternoon at around 14:25.

According to the police release, three cars and five people were involved in the accident, of which one died and four were injured.

The injured do not have serious injuries.

The police continue to investigate the accident at the scene and direct traffic to a detour at the intersection of Alajärventie and Honkiniementie.