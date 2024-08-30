Traffic on Baku Airport Road Restricted Due to Fire

Traffic on the road towards Heydar Aliyev International Airport in the Azerbaijani capital Baku has been restricted due to a major fire at a facility in the suburban Surakhani district, the TASS with reference to the press service of the country’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.

It is specified that thick smoke was noticed over the fire area. The state fire service forces were involved in extinguishing the fire.

Earlier, an Air India plane changed course and made an emergency landing due to an engine fire. The crew declared an emergency and decided to return to Bangalore airport. After landing, people were evacuated, the fire was safely extinguished.