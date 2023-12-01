Traffic on the Lyublinsko-Dmitrovskaya metro line in Moscow was temporarily suspended on the evening of December 1 due to a person falling on the track. This was reported in Telegram channel press service of the capital’s Department of Transport and Development of Road Transport Infrastructure (Deptrans).

“On the northern section of the Lyublinsko-Dmitrovskaya line (10), train intervals have been temporarily increased due to a person on the track,” the message said.

No details were provided about what happened. However, eyewitnesses from one of the stations shared a video on the Telegram channel “Road Accidents and Emergency MOSCOW and Moscow Region”, reporting that a drunk man fell on the way.

Information about the suspension of the line was received at 22:38. At 23:01 Deptrans reportedthat traffic on the branch has been fully restored and is being carried out in accordance with the schedule.

Earlier, on November 28, a malfunction of MCD-4 was reported. According to the press service of the Moscow Railway, several trains were delayed due to the train stop. Crowds of passengers gathered at the stations.