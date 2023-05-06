Advisor to the head of Crimea: traffic on the Crimean bridge is temporarily suspended

On the morning of Saturday, May 6, traffic on the Crimean bridge was temporarily suspended. About it declares adviser to the head of the Crimea Oleg Kryuchkov with reference to the Minister of Transport of the region Nikolai Lukashenko in his Telegram channel.

“Traffic on the Crimean bridge has been suspended for technical reasons and will resume in the near future. We apologize for the temporary inconvenience. The ferry crossing operates as usual,” the message said at 9:18 Moscow time.

At 9:42 Moscow time, Kryuchkov, citing the Ministry of Transport, said that traffic had been resumed.

The day before, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin opened traffic on the second railway track of the Crimean Bridge, which was under repair after the terrorist attack. Restoration work on this site lasted seven months.