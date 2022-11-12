The movement of cars on the Crimean bridge was stopped from 4:00 to 16:00 on November 12 for repair and restoration work. This was reported at the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory on November 11.

“The work will be carried out on November 12 from 04:00 to 16:00. Because of this, the movement of road transport will be temporarily limited. The Ministry of Transport and Roads of the Krasnodar Territory recommends that drivers refrain from traveling, follow the incoming information, ”the message of the operational headquarters on VKontakte says.

On November 9, the Ministry of Transport reported that the Crimean bridge would be closed for 12 hours on November 12 for repairs.

Earlier, on November 8, the bridge was also closed for 12 hours. Then the builders installed the first new span of the automotive part. As Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Marat Khusnullin said, a transverse slide was used for this.

Part of the Crimean bridge was damaged by a truck explosion on October 8. As a result, seven fuel tanks of the railway train caught fire, which led to the partial collapse of two car spans. Four people were killed in the incident.

On October 12, the FSB reported that the explosive device was hidden in rolls with construction polyethylene film on 22 pallets with a total weight of 22,770 kg. The organizer of the crime in the Russian Federation was called the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry under the leadership of Kirill Budanov. On the same day, it became known about the arrest of eight people involved in the attack. Among them are citizens of Russia, Ukraine and Armenia.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted, the attack was aimed at a civilian facility critical for the country.

The Russian government instructed to complete the restoration of the transport and engineering infrastructure of the bridge, including the damaged railway track, by December 1, 2023.