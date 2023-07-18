Deputy Prime Minister Khusnullin said that traffic on the Crimean bridge was launched on one lane

Motor transport traffic on the Krymsky Bridge has been restored in reverse mode along the extreme right lane of the Taman-Kerch direction. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Marat Khusnullin in Telegram-channel.

According to the politician, as was reported today to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the bridge was prepared for launch as soon as possible, preliminary diagnostics of the structures were carried out to confirm the possibility of launching traffic.

A temporary scheme for the organization of traffic on the bridge has been developed. Before deciding on the possibility of opening traffic, the flight was additionally tested Marat KhusnullinDeputy Prime Minister of Russia

Khusnullin said that artificial lighting was also organized on the damaged spans according to a temporary scheme, during the repair work it will be completely restored.

The Deputy Prime Minister thanked the road workers, builders and everyone who is working to ensure the movement for efficient work in a short time.

Earlier, on July 17, Khusnullin reported that over the next day it is planned to completely restore lighting, complete work before midnight. First, it is planned to launch passenger cars weighing three tons in test mode, then five tons. If the check passes without unforeseen circumstances, then traffic will be restored in reverse mode at night, the Deputy Prime Minister promised, indicating that the full picture would be clear by midnight.

Two-way traffic on one side of the Crimean bridge will be launched on September 15

Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that it is planned to launch two-way traffic on one side of the Crimean bridge by September 15, and on the other side by November 1.

According to him, the authorities have already begun to attract builders and designers, bridge crews and repair specialists are arriving at the site. In Rostov, special structures for the assembly of platforms and spans are being completed, and in the Voronezh region, the manufacture of metal spans has begun.

We preliminary plan to restore two-way traffic on one side on September 15, traffic on the other side – by November 1 Marat Khusnullin Deputy Prime Minister of Russia

Khusnullin on the afternoon of July 17 reported that it would take up to three weeks to restore the Crimean bridge after the attack. He also stated that the pillars of the Crimean bridge, according to preliminary data, were not damaged.

The basic technology for the restoration of the Crimean bridge is determined

Khusnullin said that the basic technology for restoring the Crimean bridge had already been determined. The reconstruction will differ from the repair work that was carried out after the attack on the highway on October 8, 2022.

Having launched one span, we will work from it to restore the second one, because one span weighs 600 tons. If in the first situation, since it had rather high supports, we cut it and lowered it into the water and then raised it from there. This technology doesn't work here. Marat Khusnullin Deputy Prime Minister of Russia

The Deputy Prime Minister specified that a temporary bridge with a length of 250 meters would be erected, from which heavy cranes would operate and lift spans.

Khusnullin also said that one span of the road part of the Crimean bridge cannot be restored. He clarified that we are talking about part of the span towards Kerch, it is completely destroyed and will have to be dismantled. There is no damage to the supports.

Approximate damage after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge has not yet been assessed

The Deputy Prime Minister of Russia also said that the approximate damage after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge has not yet been calculated. It is necessary to find out the number of people and materials needed for the work.

The head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, expressed confidence that the movement of cars on the Crimean bridge would soon be launched. He noted that together with the acting governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo, they are working to ensure that there are no traffic jams at the border.

Aksyonov also said that there are no problems with traveling along the land corridor from Crimea through new regions, there are no queues at the Dzhankoy, Perekop and Armyansk checkpoints, both for entry and exit.

What happened on the Crimean bridge?

The terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge took place on the morning of July 17. The National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that at about 3 a.m., the bridge was attacked by two surface drones of Ukraine – as a result, one of the sections of the bridge was damaged.

The movement of cars on the Crimean bridge was suspended. The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case on the attack. The Kremlin promised to take retaliatory action after the attack on the bridge.

Later in the evening of the same day, it became known that the Kerch ferry began to operate for cars, in addition to trucks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting via videoconference on the situation on the Crimean bridge. Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin also took part in the meeting. He delivered a report from the scene.

The Russian leader said that after the attack on the Crimean bridge, retaliatory actions would follow. According to him, the Ministry of Defense is preparing relevant proposals.

The head of state called the attack on the Crimean bridge another terrorist act by Kyiv. Putin explained that this crime from a military point of view has no meaning and meaning, since the bridge across the Kerch Strait, according to him, has not been used for military transportation for a long time.