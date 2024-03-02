Vehicle traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been resumed

Traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been resumed. About this in your Telegram channel reported Minister of Transport of Crimea Nikolai Lukashenko.

Travel on the bridge was prohibited from 03:40 Moscow time. Before this, explosions were heard in the Feodosia area.

Later it turned out that the peninsula was under attack by drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Ministry of Defense said that Russian air defense systems destroyed 38 aircraft-type drones.