Car traffic has resumed on the Crimean Bridge

Traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been restored. This was reported by the operational Telegram– information center channel about the situation on the road approaches to the bridge and preparations for inspection.

It is specified that the restriction lasted five minutes. The passage was prohibited from 22:52 to 22:57 Moscow time. “There are no difficulties in accessing the inspection points on either side of the Crimean Bridge,” the information center noted.

On the morning of June 29, 600 cars had accumulated in line in front of the bridge in Crimea, including 240 cars from the Taman side and another 360 from the Kerch side.

Car traffic on the Crimean Bridge is periodically blocked, including due to attempted attacks on the peninsula.