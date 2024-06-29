Traffic on the Crimean Bridge resumed after a break of an hour, a traffic jam appeared

Traffic on the Crimean Bridge resumed at 06:50 after an hour break. As a result, a traffic jam formed, this was reported in the operational channel of the information center for highways about the situation on the road approaches to the Crimean Bridge and preparations for inspection in Telegram.

As of 07:00, a traffic jam has formed in front of the inspection points on the Taman side, with about 60 vehicles stuck in the traffic jam.

From the Kerch side, the traffic jam increased overnight from 60 to 84 cars.

Earlier, the information center called on drivers who found themselves on the bridge at the time of its closure to remain calm and follow the instructions of transport security officers.