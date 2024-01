Friday, January 19, 2024, 2:31 p.m.







The Councilor for Citizen Security of the Lorca City Council, Juan Miguel Bayonas, announced that, due to the works of the AVE, the Local Police will cut off, from next Monday, January 22 to Wednesday, January 31, road traffic on the Camino Real de Vera, as reported…