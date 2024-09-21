The Federal Road Administration temporarily stopped traffic on a section of the M-9 highway in the Tver region

In the Tver region, traffic was temporarily stopped on a section of the M-9 “Baltia” highway. This was reported reported in the Federal State Institution “Russia” Federal Road Administration.

The organization specified that the decision will be in effect on the M-9 “Baltia” road Moscow – Volokolamsk – border with the Republic of Latvia on the section 322 kilometers – 420 kilometers in the Tver region until further notice.

In this regard, detour routes have been organized. Thus, when driving from Moscow, as well as for a U-turn, you can use the U-turn loop at kilometer 322 of the M-9 “Baltiya” Nelidovo. Whereas when driving towards Moscow, a detour has been organized through Velikiye Luki towards Smolensk, the Federal Road Administration noted.

On September 21, it became known that due to an attack by Ukrainian drones, the Staraya Toropa railway station in the Tver region was evacuated, several passenger trains were cancelled, and several were sent on other routes.