In Krasnoyarsk, due to the repair of heating networks, traffic along Dubrovinsky Street will be restricted for almost two months. This was reported by the press center of the city administration.

Traffic will be blocked from the evening of next Monday, June 19, on the section from Paris Commune Street to the Peace Square museum center. As the IA specifies KrasnoyarskMediathe restriction will last until August 15.

Motorists are offered to drive around the site along Lenin Street, Karl Marx Street and Mira Avenue, and local residents will be able to get to their homes through courtyard passages.

“It is planned to replace 470 m of the network. From this pipeline, the houses of almost the entire historical center are powered. Residents will receive hot water through temporary pipelines. There are no plans for long-term shutdowns, only for a few hours for “transfers,” said Sergey Ivanov, director of the Krasnoyarsk heat transport company.

According to him, the heating network is almost 40 years old, over the past five years, nine gusts have been recorded there. Prior to this, at Dubrovinsky, the company’s specialists replaced the pipeline in the area of ​​the regional chamber and near the exit to Karl Marx Street.