A traffic patrol cleared the way for a Chrysler vehicle that was transporting a 5-year-old girl to the hospital after being run over on the streets of the Pedregal neighborhood.

After making the corresponding call to 911 and after several minutes, no pre-hospital unit arrived, so relatives took the girl and took her by their own means to the hospital with the patrol car to avoid an accident and ensure her prompt arrival.

According to neighbors who witnessed the accident, the girl was thrown by a bicycle.