From bird to stinky finger: Emotions quickly run high in traffic © Action Pictures/IMAGO & Frank Sorge/IMAGO (BW24 photomontage)

In Stuttgart, a 19-year-old Mercedes driver allegedly gave several drivers the middle finger. What are the penalties for such insults?

Stuttgart – Probably every road user has probably experienced it at least once: On and off the road, emotions can run high in one or the other if someone else behaves incorrectly or if you are in a hurry and get stuck in a traffic jam.

For example, a 19-year-old driver should have one Mercedes Benz in the middle of Stuttgart be noticed by several insults. According to the police, the young man is said to have been traveling on Willy-Brandt-Strasse in the direction of Bad Cannstatt and, despite obviously slow traffic, drove to an intersection at Neckarstrasse. As a result, he apparently blocked traffic for other motorists, who are said to have honked at him in frustration. As it continued, the young driver presumably showed the other road users the middle finger.

Insults on the road: swear words and gestures – it gets so expensive

A little later, police officers checked the Mercedes driver and asked witnesses and injured parties to contact the police station. But what penalty can the 19-year-old face if he is proven to have committed the crime? First of all: The middle finger is really expensive.

his emotions in traffic giving free rein to other road users can really hurt financially. Based on judgments has bussgeld-info.de created a penalty catalog for 2022. For the most typical insults in road traffic, there is a sum that was required by judgment for the respective offense.

The penalties are not exactly small. For example, anyone who swears “lick me!” has to pay 300 euros. For the “windshield wiper gesture” threatened with a fine from 1,000 euros. It is usually even more expensive if officials are insulted with swear words or gestures. Here is the overview:

daft 250 euro Lick me! 300 Euro Stupid cow 300 Euro joker 300 Euro stupid pig 500 euro

wanker 1,000 euros Fool 1,000 euros asshole 1,500 euros slut 1,900 euros bitch 2,500 euros old sow 2,500 euros

Even seemingly small gestures are expensive:

stick out the tongue 300 Euro show bird 750 euros wiper gesture 1,000 euros finger 4,000 euros

In many cases, the penalty is even higher if the insult was directed at police officers:

show bird 1,000 euros bull pig 1,000 euros wanker 1,000 euros Fool 1,500 euros Pig 2,000 euros finger 4,000 euros

Fine for the Mercedes driver: It could be really expensive

As you can easily see from the overview of fines: The stinky finger entails the highest penalties. The 19-year-old Mercedes driver from Stuttgart should hope that no or only a few witnesses or injured parties will contact the police to testify about the middle finger. Otherwise, it could end up being really expensive for the young driver.