The special Christmas Traffic operation closes on the Three Kings weekend. The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) launches this Friday at 3:00 p.m. the third phase of its operation, which will last until midnight on Sunday, January 7, on a weekend in which fog, snow and cold weather have begun to mark road trips. Traffic expects to close the Christmas period with seven million movements. After presenting the accident balance for 2023, which concludes that the number of fatalities remains stable, although a sudden increase in fatal motorcyclists has been revealed, the general traffic department calls for caution while driving. Since the device began on December 22, 47 people have lost their lives on the road, according to the DGT in a statement.

In the early hours of this Friday, hail caused an accident involving 15 vehicles in Archidona (Málaga) that forced the A-92 to be cut, although the direction towards Seville was reopened at 12:30. Fog and snow have also affected traffic on several roads in Granada and caution is requested on the A-2 due to fog in the province of Lleida, between Tàrrega and Granyanella. At 12:00 it was possible to drive with caution on the highways with a green level, on the AP-66 in Lena; in León, on the AP-66 in Valverde de la Virgen and A6 in Vega de Valcarce; and in Lugo, on the A6 in Pedrafita do Cebreiro. The DGT provides in his web page and their social networks updated information on all incidents.

The weather forecast warns that heavy rainfall is expected this Friday in the north of Galicia, the Cantabrian Sea, eastern Catalonia and the Balearic Islands, as well as strong gusts of wind and a drop in temperatures. The roads in Asturias and León affected by snow can be traveled on, although with caution.

The motto of the road safety campaign for this year is “Being late is better than not being there.” The General Directorate of Traffic reminds, once again, to rigorously apply the recommendations known to almost the entire population when driving, especially in a few days when adverse atmospheric conditions may occur and parties and family gatherings increase. and friends. Thus, it is recommended to plan the trip in advance and find out about any incidents on the road; pay attention to driving in winter, informing yourself about the weather conditions and carrying the essential items for driving; and take maximum caution on short and night trips, even if they are known.

Traffic also insists that you cannot drink alcohol or take drugs while driving, and that you must travel with the seat belt fastened and minors properly anchored in the restraint systems.