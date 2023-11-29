Traffic in the center and east of the country must take local slipperiness due to snow and hail into account on Wednesday morning, the KNMI reports. Locally, a snow cover of 1 to 3 centimeters may form. The KNMI applies to almost the entire country, except for the provinces of North and South Holland, Flevoland and Zeeland. By mid-morning most of the slipperiness disappears.

#Traffic #pay #attention #road #slippery #due #snow #hail