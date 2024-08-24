Traffic | More than 200 electric kickboarders have taken themselves to the emergency room in Helsinki

Transport|This summer, over a hundred electric scooter patients have been treated in Helsinki. However, the number of injuries related to electric kickboarding has decreased significantly since 2021.

Huss Around 130 patients whose injuries are related to electric kickboarding have been treated at the emergency centers in Helsinki this summer. There were 58 patients in June, 58 in July and 18 so far in August. In total, there have been more than 200 electric scooter injuries this year.

Most of the patients are electric scooter riders, but there are some patients who have not ridden themselves, but have been hit by an electric scooter, for example.

There has been some sad news from the electric scooter front this summer. Scooter accidents have claimed three lives: in June in Vantaa died in A 12-year-old child and a 14-year-old child in Helsinki. In August in Leppävaara, Espoo, two electric kickboarders collided with each other, and the other died to the injuries he received.

Electric scooter injuries however, the number has decreased sharply compared to three years ago. In 2021, during the months of June, July and August, almost 450 injuries related to electric kickboarding were treated at Husi’s emergency centers in Helsinki, and the total number of injuries accumulated in the year was almost 670. Last year, the corresponding number was around 340.

By 2023, the number of injuries that ended up in the emergency room had therefore almost halved.

Last year Husi employees was awarded with a traffic safety scholarship for intervention in electric scooter accidents. In the summer of 2021, in Meilahti’s joint emergency room, injuries from electric kickboarding were recorded using log man’s accounting. It was noticed that the number was significantly higher compared to cycling accidents.

Hus published a media release about the findings, as a result of which action was taken in Helsinki and the city began to limit the use and speed of electric scooters, especially at night. Boards could no longer be rented on weekends, and the maximum speed of boards was reduced from 25 km/h during the day to 20 km/h and on weekdays to 15 km/h.