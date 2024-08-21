Traffic | Minister Ranne: There will be a blood alcohol limit for electric kickboarding

Transport|“As a mother of four children myself, this is particularly horrifying,” comments Minister of Transport and Communications Lulu Ranne about this summer’s electric scooter accidents.

Electric scooters there is going to be a blood alcohol limit, says the Minister of Transport and Communications Lulu Wrist (p.s.).

The ministry is preparing legislation to control electric scooters. The issue was agreed upon in the government program last year. The purpose would be to improve traffic safety.

Minister Ranne tells HS that, of the restrictions being prepared, the per mille limit is “certainly the one that is coming”. According to him, the limit would be 0.5 per thousand of alcohol.

“There are no decisions, but 0.5 seems like it would make sense to put it. After all, we have countries with stricter and looser laws. This would be such an average,” says Ranne.

According to Rante, the blood alcohol limit is coming, because the use of intoxicants is related to a large number of skateboarding accidents. The alcohol limit refers to the limit of how much alcohol a driver can have in his blood while driving.

The new legislation should enter into force by next summer. The government’s presentation is expected in early 2025 at the latest.

Currently, electric scooter riders are subject to the same rules as bicycle riders in Finland.

Finnish and Sweden are exceptions in Europe in that there are no borders, notes Ranne.

Most of Europe has blood alcohol limits for electric scooters, most commonly 0.5 blood alcohol levels. For example, in Norway, however, the limit is 0.2 per thousand, while in Austria it is 0.8 per thousand. Estonia has recently joined the group, where the limit of 0.5 per thousand has been introduced for this summer.

Cycling while drunk is indeed prohibited, but there is no alcohol limit. Punishment can only come when a concrete danger is realized, i.e. if the police sees a dangerous situation or an accident occurs.

The blood alcohol limit would mean that the police would also have the right to blow electric scooter riders in the future. Currently, the police can ask to blow into a breathalyzer, but a person can refuse to blow.

It is not yet known which means of transportation the new blood alcohol level would apply to exactly. In addition to electric scooters, there are many different electrically assisted means of transport in traffic, for example electric bicycles. Various options have been evaluated in the preparation of the law, some of which would also have a blood alcohol limit for bicycles.

Today three fatal electric scooter accidents have already occurred in Finland this summer. In addition, smaller accidents rarely happen that day. According to Rante, it is particularly cruel that children have been involved in accidents.

“As a mother of four children myself, I am particularly horrified by this. When you look at the traffic there, those risks have been visible all along, and now they unfortunately materialized.”

Ranne considers it unlikely that age limits for electric scooters would be included in the legislation. The companies of electric scooters for rent have themselves set an age limit of 18 years for renting.

Ranne hopes that these limits and the applicable traffic rules in general would be respected.

“Parents have a big responsibility here.”

Ranne also does not believe that electric scooters should be completely banned. In that case, freedom of business would be interfered with too much.

Blood alcohol limit is one part of the whole, with which the government aims to regulate electric scootering.

The purpose is also, for example, to give municipalities and cities better tools for controlling driving, for example for interfering with speeds and parking.

“Next summer, when we go there, it will be safer there. At least we have done our best”, promises Minister Ranne.