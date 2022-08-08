Traffic | Milla Halme from Helsinki thought she had traveled by night train to Kemi: “I thought the scenery looked foreign”

The problems with train traffic caused by the broken cable have been reflected in many sections of the track. Milla Halme from Helsinki says that she traveled on a night train that was about five hours behind schedule.

When Helsinki Milla Halme woke up Monday morning on the night train before nine, he thought he could see the familiar scenery of Kemi through the window. Strange views opened up from the sleeping cabin window, however. The train stopped near Seinäjoki.

“I found myself in a bumpy ride after eight in the morning, and I was left thinking that I don’t think there should be any stops between Oulu and Kemi. Before nine o’clock I looked out the window and thought that the scenery looks strange.”

Halme says that he comes from Keminmaa, which is why the train route and the scenery are already familiar to him. He opened the VR app, which showed that the train wasn’t even at Seinäjoki yet.

“The first thought was that this application would freeze. I just thought that the internet could very well go down in such an area. Then my sister said that the news is about the trains being late.”

Train traffic stopped completely on the track section from Riihimäki to Tampere on Monday morning. The stoppage was caused by a broken cable at Lempäälä. The problems between Riihimäki and Tampere were reflected on other sections of the line as well.

Halme is on his way to camp north of Rovaniemi. So the plan is to continue the journey from Kemi for another two hours by car.

Along for the trip, Halme has his dog Elton, who, according to Halme, is becoming more impatient than them.

“Yes, we’re doing well, but that dog is starting to bark a little bit, that he probably needs a proper pawing,” Halme laughs.

Halme says that VR offered breakfast to the passengers. According to him, the train has mostly had an expectant atmosphere.

“The restaurant car had a calm and expectant atmosphere, everyone was mainly waiting for more information. There was no such irritation in the air, people arranged solutions. Of course, there should have been more announcements, it took a long time until there was an announcement in English, for example.”

of VR the communication states that ticket prices will be reimbursed to customers in accordance with the EU Railway Liability Regulation.

Compensation is made according to how much the train has been late. If the train has been at least an hour late, 25 percent of the ticket price will be reimbursed. When the train is at least two hours late, VR compensates 50 percent of the ticket price.

Elina Aijö VR’s communication says that VR will reimburse 100 percent of the ticket price if the train is more than four hours late.

Milla Halme says that according to the current information, she will arrive at her destination in Kemi about five hours later than the original arrival time.

“Fortunately, I’m off work, so this won’t affect my own plans too much.”

According to Äijö, VR decides other compensations on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the overall situation. Passengers can apply for compensation compensation form through.

Rail traffic center Fintraffic announced a little before one, that the damage has been repaired and the stopped train service has been able to start. According to the release, there may still be delays in getting back on schedule.