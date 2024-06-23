Sunday, June 23, 2024
Traffic | Midsummer's return traffic picks up on Sunday morning

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 23, 2024
in World Europe
Traffic | Midsummer’s return traffic picks up on Sunday morning
According to Fintraffic’s forecasts, traffic volumes are at their highest between 12 noon and 5 p.m.

of Fintraffic according to the road traffic center’s forecasts, the return traffic will start to pick up in the morning today. Traffic volumes are at their highest between 12 noon and 5 p.m. In southern Finland, return traffic continues until the evening.

The return traffic is smaller than the outbound traffic, but queues and speed reductions are temporarily possible even in the return traffic.

Speed ​​reductions may occur especially on highway 4 between Hartola–Lahti, highway 6 between Kouvola–Loviisa and highway 9 between Orivesi–Tampere.

According to Fintraffic, there was a lot of traffic on Midsummer’s Eve. On Friday, there was, among other things, one rear-end traffic jam in the northbound direction for a long time.

There was also a lot of traffic on Thursday, but according to Fintraffic, the roads started filling up surprisingly late this year. In previous years, traffic has picked up as early as noon on Thursday. This year it took a few hours longer.

