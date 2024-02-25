Traffic | Major changes are planned for Lahtenväylä

Helsinki wants to lower the speed limit on Lahdenväylä to up to 60 kilometers per hour.

Helsinki is planning to turn the beginning of Lahdenväylä into an urban freeway.

The city's official proposal proposes that the speed limit be reduced to 60–80 kilometers per hour on the section from Koskela to Viikki to the junction of Ring Road I.

At this point, at the head of Lahdenväylä, the speed limit is 80–100 kilometers per hour.

Plans are linked to the development of the Viikinranta residential area on the side of the nature reserve.

The city is planning Viikinranta to become an inner-city district that connects Arabianranta to Viikki.

Inner city-likeness means, above all, residential buildings with brick-and-mortar services.

The area's traffic arrangements also include the new Viikki and Malmi expressway Viima. The light rail that is being planned serves, among other things, the needs of Viikinranta's residents and workplaces.

In addition to this, Viima serves as the main public transport connection for the entire northeast of Helsinki to the city center.

The real thing a city boulevard from Lahdenväylä is not being built, however, because the motorway is a central part of the national transport network.

Politicians will discuss the plans in the urban environment committee as part of the partial master plan draft for Viikinranta and Lahdenväylä on Tuesday.

The city council will ultimately decide on the matter.