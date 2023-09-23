Home page politics

Stefan Schmid

Chancellor Olaf Scholz is confronted with shocking survey results for the traffic light coalition. © IMAGO/Zapotocky Ales

According to a current survey, the traffic light coalition’s poll numbers are still falling. The AfD is strengthening its position behind the Union.

Berlin – Almost two weeks before the state elections in Bavaria and Hesse, the federal traffic light coalition led by Olaf Scholz is sliding to a historic low. According to the INSA Institute’s “Sunday Trend,” the three government parties together only have 37 percent, while the AfD continues to expand its lead over the SPD. The Greens had to accept losses, slipping back to 14% after a short interim high.

New Sunday poll shows: SPD in the poll hole – two years after the federal election

Voters last cast their votes in the Bundestag election on September 26, 2021, and a lot has changed since then – and not just in world politics. According to the 2021 election, the SPD emerged as the winner (25.7%) Picture According to the INSA survey commissioned, it is only at 17 percent, a loss of 8.7% in two years.

The coalition partner FDP is also probably longing for the results of two years ago. According to the survey, 6% of the 11.5% won back then are still left, a loss of 5.5 percent. Only the Greens, with 14.8 percent in 2021, achieved almost the same result. With the 14% reported in the survey and the maximum error tolerance of +/- 2.9 percent, these could even be slightly higher than the result two years ago.

Election survey shows a clear trend: AfD remains number two behind the Union

As in previous surveys, the current trend shows that the AfD is currently in second place among voters. The 22% for the far-right party is likely to be as devastating for the governing coalition as its own result. Compared to the 2021 federal election (10.3%), the AfD would have more than doubled its result.

As in previous weeks, the Union faction is in first place in the survey. 27 percent means an increase of 2.9% compared to the result achieved in September 2021. The CDU and CSU have been in the top position in the INSA surveys since the beginning of April 2022.

Sunday trend according to INSA survey at a glance: This is how Germany would currently vote

SPD : 17% (unchanged)

: 17% (unchanged) The green : 14% (-1 percent)

: 14% (-1 percent) FDP : 6% (unchanged)

: 6% (unchanged) CDU/CSU : 27% (unchanged)

: 27% (unchanged) AfD : 22% (+1 percent)

: 22% (+1 percent) The left : 5% (unchanged)

: 5% (unchanged) Free voters : 3% (unchanged)

: 3% (unchanged) Other: 6% (unchanged)

Election survey lists free voters: Aiwanger party still below the five percent hurdle

The Free Voters have appeared in the survey since last week. According to the 1,203 respondents, the Aiwanger party currently has 3 percent and would therefore fail at the 5 percent hurdle. This means that the Free Voters in the federal government cannot yet fully benefit from the high in Bavaria.

Of all the parties currently represented in the Bundestag, it is Die Linke that ranks far behind in the survey results. In the past few weeks, the feuding party achieved 5 percent in the mix survey conducted on the telephone and via an online panel and also received the same result in the survey period from September 18th to 22nd. (sh)