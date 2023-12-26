Home page politics

From: Yekaterina Yalunina

Saskia Esken is optimistic about the rest of the legislative period. The SPD leader does not rule out long-term cooperation with the FDP and the Greens.

Berlin – Saskia Esken (SPD) hopes that all coalition partners will use the Christmas break to recharge their batteries. Esken emphasized: “But then we really have to get started and make it clear that we are taking responsibility for the country together.” Esken made it clear in an interview with German press agency their assessment that the FDP leadership stands by the traffic lights despite the result.

In view of disagreements between the coalition partners on budget policy and other issues, there is increasing speculation about an early election to the Bundestag or a change in coalition. Esken contradicted such speculations: “This country deserves to have a government that acts responsibly for the people. And we want to continue to do that.”

Esken sees potential for a shared future in the traffic light coalition

The SPD leader further explained that the traffic light coalition makes it possible to bring together different positions and work together on measures for a better future. Esken does not rule out long-term cooperation with the FDP and the Greens and said: “It would still be desirable if we could work together in the long term.”

SPD leader Saskia Esken sees no threat to the continued existence of the traffic light in the FDP member survey. © Moritz Frankenberg/dpa

The SPD leader sees in the FDP member survey on the traffic light coalition no threat to the stability of the three-party alliance. Esken quoted Christian Lindner and other leading figures in the FDP who had clearly spoken out in favor of remaining in the traffic light. She said: “Christian Lindner and other people from his management team have clearly spoken out in favor of remaining in the traffic light, and I agree with my colleagues.”

FDP member survey: No decisive consequence for the traffic light coalition

Esken added that the survey of FDP members only recorded their mood towards the coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP. “I would like the majority of them to be aware of their responsibility for the country,” she added. She emphasized that the results of the survey, which runs until January 1st, are not binding for the party and parliamentary group leadership in the Bundestag.

The member survey was initiated by 598 FDP members after the disastrous election results in Hesse and Bavaria. Esken said: “The result is a picture of the mood and can fuel the discussion within the party, without it having any immediate consequences.” She referred to the federal statutes, which state: “The party's organs are not bound by the result of the member survey in their decision-making bound.”

Despite this, Esken made it clear that the SPD would not campaign for the traffic light before the 2025 federal election. “We are campaigning for the SPD and for a good SPD result. We have never campaigned for a coalition, and we won’t change anything about that.” (jek/dpa)