Flags in the simple traffic light colors of green, yellow and red show from afar on Spain’s beaches how (un)dangerous bathing in the sea is at the moment. In addition, there are other flags that indicate completely different things.

Alicante – 249 people drowned in Spain between January 1 and July 31, 2023, the majority (133) on beaches. In July alone, 79 people died in Spanish waters and pools. In order to prevent such accidents, lifeguards keep watch on the beaches, especially in summer. In addition, various flags are intended to give tourists and locals a look at how the sea is currently doing. But what do the flags in the different colors mean?

Flags on the beach in Spain: what do the colors green, yellow, red mean?

The traffic light is green, yellow, red, unambiguous and understandable for everyone green flag on the beach in Spain, this means that there is no danger for bathers from the sea. The sea is therefore calm, there are no significant waves or dangerous currents. The yellow flag is hoisted when there are moderate waves or treacherous currents. Bathing is then permitted, but caution is advised. Lifeguards recommend that when the flag is yellow, you only go so far into the water that you can still stand, better only up to your chest. Small children should not go into the sea at all when the yellow flag is on the beach. The Red flag blows when the lifeguards classify the sea as life-threatening: high waves can be the reason, dangerous currents, the presence of sharks or other animals or other dangers. Then bathing is forbidden, but anyone who goes into the water risks a fine, reports costanachrichten.com.

These are the most common flags on Spanish beaches. © costanachrichten.com

The flags in Spain are hoisted by the lifeguards, usually they are clearly visible directly on the high seats of the lifeguards or on flagpoles near the entrances to the beach. In addition to the easy-to-understand flags in the traffic light colors, there are also a few other flags that often fly on Spanish beaches.

This is what blue and white flags stand for on Spanish beaches

For example, one can often be found blue flag with a stylized wave. This says nothing about the condition of the sea or a possible bathing ban, rather it is a quality award that is given by the FEE Foundation. The blue flags therefore fly in Spain on beaches with good water quality, the available services on site are also taken into account, as well as criteria such as safety or good accessibility. It’s the same with one white flag with a blue square in which a white Q can be seen: This is also a quality award, which in turn is awarded by the Spanish Institute for Tourism Quality ICTE. The counterpart to the quality flags is raven black. The black flag is awarded annually by the environmental activists of the association Ecologistas en Acción symbolically for environmental crimes on Spanish coastal sections.

Another flag that regularly flies on beaches in Spain shows two purple jellyfish on a white background. This flag is raised when increased jellyfish sightings occur in the sea or on the shore. Depending on the species of cnidarians and the other conditions of the sea, the yellow or red flag then flies in addition to this flag.

Flags with symbols: This means more flags on the beaches

One black and white checkered flag in turn, identifies a specific area of ​​Spanish beaches as a surfing area. Swimming in the sea is forbidden there. One blue flag with a white square in turn means that water sports activities take place on the sea and/or divers are underway. This notice is primarily intended for boaters to avoid these areas. And a yellow flag with a black dot prohibits the use of boats and surfboards in this area.

These flags for color blind people can be seen on more and more Spanish beaches. © Dénia Town Hall (archive)

In addition to these flags, other flags have also been flying on more and more beaches in Spain for a few years. These are flags on which a simple symbol is shown. These flags are aimed at people who are color blind and replace or supplement the common green, yellow and red flags: A diagonal bar next to a triangle pointing to the lower right represents green. A diagonal bar means yellow, and a triangle pointing to the top left means red. These symbols are printed on top of the actual colors, so even non-color blind people can see the state of the sea.