Sinaloa.- The secretary of the Mazatlán City Council, Édgar González Zatarain, reported that seeking to reach an agreement so that The municipality is in charge of the operation of the traffic lights. recognized that there is a problem on the coordination of these.

They are synchronized but the traffic messes with the control box, then they have to wait for state roads and transportation to repair them, but this process can take time because the delegation operates in 18 municipalities.

The Directorate of Public Services would be in charge of the signage, some already have knowledge about it, in addition, courses would be taken so that all the personnel adequately manage these strategies. Some traffic lights were synchronized, as in the case of Gabriel Leyva Avenue.

Read more: Due to deaths in Mazatlán and Culiacán, the AMCPER warns about surgeons without a specialty