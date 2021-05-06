The Council of Mallorca’s roads department is to install traffic lights on the Soller road by Son Amar and Palmanyola. This is for safety reasons, as pedestrians have to cross the road in order to get to the bus stop.

Meetings to discuss this have been held between the department and the mayors of Bunyola, Esporles, Fornalutx, Soller and Palmanyola. The latter isn’t a municipality and has no town hall as such; it is the only example of a so-called minor local entity in Mallorca.

The mayors were involved because the buses at the stop serve their municipalities. The roads department says that the traffic lights are a temporary solution, as a roundabout with underpass or bridge will eventually be built. Work will be completed before the summer.