From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Since 2022, lobbyists in Berlin have had to enter a register. But from now on they have to document their projects much more transparently.

Berlin – Lobbyists are part of the power structure in political Berlin. But the ailing traffic light coalition’s processes are not transparent enough. Lobbyists in the Bundestag should in future have to provide more information about their activities. According to information from the German Press Agency, the SPD, Greens and FDP have agreed to tighten the lobby register. The associated resolution is planned for next week.

Traffic light lobby register does not go far enough: Far-reaching changes

The lobby register has been kept on the German Bundestag website since the beginning of 2022. The aim is to make it clear who influences political decisions and legislation. Professional stakeholders must register there with information about their clients.

But the traffic light doesn’t go far enough. In the future, interest representatives will also have to indicate which legislative proposal they specifically want to influence. To do this, they should state the key points of their demands. The previous option to refuse to provide information on financing will also be deleted.

Facilitation for welfare organizations – criticism of the CDU

Changes from a mandate or office to a lobby organization should also become more transparent. From now on, anyone who goes this route must declare that they are now a lobbyist. There should be relief for charitable organizations. They fear for their donations if donor names are required to be provided. In the future, donations should only be stated if they exceed 10,000 euros per calendar year and donor and also account for more than ten percent of the total donations.

As the parliamentary manager of the SPD parliamentary group, Johannes Fechner, explained, the change should make it clear who influences a law. There was criticism of the Union from the Greens: Bruno Hönel criticized the CDU and CSU because they had always blocked more transparency in lobbying. The traffic light decisions have now resulted in far-reaching improvements. The FDP also described the changes as a successful balance of partial tightening and important bureaucratic relief for lobbyists.

The traffic lights are not always so harmonious and there are a lot of arguments.