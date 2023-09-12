Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Split

Good news for Olaf Scholz (r.) and Christian Lindner? According to a study, the half-time balance of the traffic light coalition is good. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

SPD, Greens and FDP can’t get anything done together? A current study says something different – but also confirms that the governing coalition has problems.

Berlin – The pirate jokes about Olaf Scholz I’m sure they’ve all been told now. In fact, the traffic light coalition under the SPD Chancellor is currently receiving good marks. Surveys recently said something completely different: in surveys, most people in Germany thought the federal government was quarreled.

According to a study presented on Tuesday (September 12th), the traffic light has already either implemented or tackled almost two thirds of the projects from its ambitious coalition agreement. This is the conclusion reached by experts from the Bertelsmann Foundation in collaboration with the University of Trier and the Progressive Center.

Study with good results on traffic lights still sees “many open construction sites”

The authors have a total of 453 for their analysis Promise in the coalition agreement counted and the respective status of implementation checked. The result: 174 promises have already been fully or partially fulfilled (38 percent). In addition, a further 55 projects (twelve percent) are in the process of being fulfilled.

A further 62 promises (14 percent) have been “substantially addressed”, but the extent to which they have been fulfilled cannot yet be predicted. A total of 162 traffic light promises (36 percent) have so far neither been fulfilled nor addressed.

Robert Vehrkamp, ​​the democracy expert at the Bertelsmann Foundation, spoke of an “overall very promising mid-term balance, but one that is overshadowed and characterized by publicly staged coalition striket and many open construction sites”.

Traffic light coalition: An overview of the Scholz cabinet View photo series

Traffic light coalition a “dispute coalition”? Political expert calls for a “restart”

The result: “In contrast to the level of ambition and implementation status of their coalition agreement, is the public perception of the traffic light government as a ‘disputing coalition’,” says the study.

Only twelve percent of people in Germany are of the opinion that the agreed coalition promises “all, almost all or a large part” would be implemented.

of people in Germany are of the opinion that the agreed coalition promises would be implemented. 43 percent of all respondents even assumed that it would only “a small part or hardly any” implemented.

The publicly staged one Coalition dispute leads to the actual government performance and implementation fidelity being underestimated, explained political expert Wolfgang Schröder from the Progressive Center. “That’s why the traffic light needs a fresh start in its internal coalition cooperation and self-portrayal.”

Traffic light and GroKo compared in a study by the Bertelsmann Foundation

Compared to the mid-term balance of the previous government, the traffic light has fulfilled less in percentage terms, with 38 instead of 53 percent of promises already fulfilled – but in absolute terms, with 174 instead of 154 promises fulfilled, it has actually achieved a little more, according to the study.

The coalition agreement of the traffic light government from 2021 contains a total of 453 “real” government promises: According to its own information, the study team only classified those projects whose fulfillment can be verified based on clear criteria as “real” promises.

In the traffic light coalition agreement, this is a good 50 percent more than the 296 promises made by the grand coalition in the 2018 coalition agreement. Compared to the 2013 coalition agreement with 188 promises, the traffic light even agreed almost two and a half times as many government projects. (AFP/frs)