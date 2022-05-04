Home page politics

Of: Bettina Menzel

SPD chairman Lars Klingbeil on April 21 giving a speech at Tegernsee. On Wednesday, Klingbeil promised further relief for citizens in terms of energy prices. © IMAGO/Frank Hoermann / SVEN SIMON

The traffic light cabinet ends its exam. Conflict material was provided – Scholz, Habeck and Lindner could present the resolution on Wednesday.

Meseberg – Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and his cabinet end their two-day retreat at Meseberg Castle in Brandenburg on Wednesday. At the end of the meeting, Scholz, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) and Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) want to answer media questions at around 11.30 a.m.

But at least behind the scenes, Zoff could threaten: while parts of the traffic light coalition would like further relief packages, others are strictly against it.

Two energy packages launched – but is that enough? SPD brings further relief into play

Due to the war in Ukraine, energy prices are currently reaching new record highs. In order to relieve the citizens, the traffic light coalition put together two relief packages. For example, from June 1, 2022, these include the nine-euro ticket for local public transport and regional trains. In addition, there is – among other things – a one-time lump sum of 300 euros and the limitation of the energy tax on fuels to the European minimum.

While SPD leader Lars Klingbeil held out the prospect of further relief for citizens on Wednesday, FDP Secretary General Bijan Djir-Sarai did not consider this to be practicable.

More energy relief packages for citizens? Traffic light coalition divided

Even before the retreat began, Djir-Sarai had made his position clear. “Structural relief is more important than further relief packages,” he said. He does not think that further relief for citizens can be implemented in the long term: “The state will not be able to keep up with the higher energy prices that are now arising,” emphasized Djir-Sarai to the newspapers of the Funk media group from Tuesday. “It will not work.”

The FDP General Secretary cites the abolition of cold progression as an example of structural relief. Rising tax rates eat up salary increases, and high inflation even threatens real wage losses. Djir-Sarai said it shouldn’t be allowed for salary increases to be wiped out by inflation.

Klingbeil, on the other hand, promised further relief for citizens. Although the coalition has already launched two relief packages, it could be “that we will take further steps in the relief,” says Klingbeil. Scholz, Habeck and Lindner could explain late Wednesday morning whether the traffic light coalition was able to reach an agreement and what measures the citizens expect. (bm/AFP)