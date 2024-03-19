Home page politics

From: Lisa Mahnke

Press Split

Treason of secrets is suspected at a committee meeting on Taurus rockets. Bas criticizes Strack-Zimmermann. Consequences follow.

Berlin – Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD) blames the chairwoman of the Defense Committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP), for the alleged betrayal of secrets at a secret meeting of the Defense Committee. It's about carelessness in dealing with secrecy. At the special meeting (March 11th) on the Bundeswehr wiretapping affair, 105 people are said to have been present – almost three times as many people as the regular 38 members of the committee.

“When I hear that 105 people took part in the meeting in question, I can only be surprised that the chairperson allowed this to happen,” said Bas, according to the World (March 18). The chairmen of “all security-related committees” had already agreed in October to keep meetings with secret information as small as possible. She couldn't understand how confidentiality could be established under these circumstances.

Bas reprimands Strack-Zimmermann – prosecution for betrayal of secrets is initiated

“We will meet again this week with all chairmen of the security-related committees. “I expect all committee chairs to then continue the discussion on this and expect a detailed report,” Bas continued. Legal measures were nevertheless approved, as the Bundestag announced: “The President of the Bundestag will authorize criminal prosecution for the betrayal of secrets in the present case.” This will happen at short notice in the usual procedure. It is one of 37 legally reported suspected cases of betrayal of secrets since the beginning of the legislative period.

Technical details of target data planning in the secret part of the meeting held by Inspector General Carsten Breuer are said to be affected by the betrayal of secrets. According to a source referring to t online Breuer explained the technical and operational approach to target control during the meeting. These are extensive and complex amounts of data and the special technical processing systems would be missing from the German defense if they were delivered to Ukraine. Norbert Röttgen (CDU) accused of wanting to support the Chancellor with the information.

Irritated Strack-Zimmermann counters allegations of “betrayal of secrets” – and wants to take precautions

“I would like to draw your attention to the fact that the group of people taking part in the committee meetings is not at my discretion,” explained Strack-Zimmermann on Monday (March 18) in a letter that was sent to the dpa is present. The FDP member “noticed Bas’s answer with irritation”.

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann is irritated by the allegations. © IMAGO/Political Moments

Strack-Zimmermann expressed the intention, within her authority, to sensitize the affected departments in writing and to ask them to re-examine and reduce the number of people for secret agenda items. In the next round of chairpersons, the participation of employees should also be discussed. She emphasized her extraordinary interest in protecting the meeting contents and pointed out that she had filed numerous reports of alleged betrayal of secrets. She therefore finds it inappropriate that today's letter is used to imply the opposite. “I therefore consider it inappropriate that you are insinuating the opposite in your letter today,” wrote the committee chair. (lismah)