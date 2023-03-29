Home page politics

The traffic light government is considered ailing. Robert Habeck’s heating ban will not come. The details at a glance.

Berlin – More than 30 hours of negotiations, endless debates, wars of words, adjournments. Everything for free. The traffic light parties agree on an XXL coalition committee and were able to avert an even worsening crisis – at least for the time being. In concrete terms, this means: faster expansion of the infrastructure and adjustments to the Climate Protection Act. Economics Minister Robert Habecks planned gradual Gas heating should not be banned.

Instead, there should be a social balance. “One can say: Nobody is left in the lurch,” said Greens boss Ricarda Lang. Heating with fossil fuels should continue to be operated if they could be used with climate-friendly gases in the future. The whole thing is still in the works.

FDP leader Christian Lindner announced that the given up to the strict emission specifications for individual economic sectors in the Climate Protection Act should be. Accordingly, missed targets in one sector should be compensated for in another and longer-term targets should also be set.

Lindner said the proposals should now be “finalized.” Money should come from the climate and transformation fund. The climate protection law should be made more efficient in order to make it more achievable Germany to be climate neutral by 2045 can be. In the “heat transition“The conversion of heating systems should ensure social justice.

Lang said the coalition also wanted the Increase truck toll, in order to have more leeway for investments in the railways. The money from it should go to 80 percent in rail expansion flow.

Ampel admits: “The sound was pretty rough”

Also about the much disputed Expansion of motorway routes there is an agreement. 140 projects should be of outstanding public interest and thus be accelerated. The traffic light was satisfied with the results. Ricarda Lang said it was “a struggle in many places”. “The tone was pretty gruff,” she admits. How long the friendly tone in the traffic light government will last should remain open. (mse with material from the dpa news agency)