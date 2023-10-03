Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Carsten Schneider (SPD) is Minister of State to the Federal Chancellor and Federal Government Commissioner for East Germany. © IMAGO / Metodi Popov

The Eastern Commissioner wants to finance the starting capital of 20,000 euros for young people through inheritance tax. Economic researchers welcome the idea.

Berlin – All young people in Germany should receive 20,000 euros when they come of age, suggests the German Federal Government’s Eastern Commissioner, Carsten Schneider (SPD). “That would help to somewhat reduce the wealth inequality between rich and poor,” said Schneider in an interview with the on Monday Rhenish Post. The German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) welcomed the move.

The Eastern Commissioner wants to finance the financial injection of 20,000 euros for young people

A higher inheritance tax should provide the money for the start-up capital. “The state could finance this with a higher inheritance tax for aspiring millionaires,” said the SPD politician. In Spain, the left-wing Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz had already proposed a basic inheritance of 20,000 euros for young people in July.

People in East Germany in particular had significantly less wealth than West Germans, Schneider argued in favor of implementing the proposal here too. In doing so, he supported the idea of ​​basic inheritance that the German Institute for Economic Research had recently developed. The DIW researchers welcomed Schneider’s initiative.

German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) welcomes the initiative – “Create Freedom”

Such a basic inheritance “would encourage some young people who cannot receive much financial support from their parents to study or pursue a training path that does not immediately generate a promising income,” it said on the part of the DIW. “It creates freedom to take risks, for example to become self-employed.” The FDP and the Left criticize the basic inheritance as a redistribution according to the watering can principle. “Exactly the opposite is the case: the basic inheritance is a very targeted redistribution from old to young people,” the DIW continues – and from “rich to poor.”

How big is the gap between rich and poor in Germany?

The Gini coefficient is commonly used as a measure of inequality. The DIW came in a study in 2021 to the conclusion that wealth in Germany is very unequally distributed. “The bottom half of the wealth distribution owns only one percent of the assets,” say the researchers. With a basic inheritance for young people, “depending on the extent of the basic inheritance and wealth taxes […] “The Gini coefficient on wealth inequality will fall by five to seven percent,” the analysis continues.

At least the gap between rich and poor in Germany does not seem to be growing, as a study by the employer-related Institute of the German Economy (IW) showed in 2021. “Inequality has not increased in recent years. When it comes to income in particular, the relative distribution has been remarkably stable since 2005,” says the IW. The Gini coefficient has remained largely constant since 2005, according to the researchers.

In contrast to assets, Schneider, the representative for the East, is also optimistic about wages in Germany. “We will see further wage equalization,” said the SPD politician, referring to the income differences between East and West.