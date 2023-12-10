Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Press Split

The CDU/CSU opposition received the most votes in the “Sunday trend” – followed by the AfD. The government parties are far behind.

Berlin – The traffic light coalition continues to lose favor with voters. In the “Sunday trend” the opinion research institute Insa reports weekly for the Picture on Sunday In the most recent survey, only 34 percent of respondents said they would vote for the SPD, the Greens or the FDP.

New survey slap for Scholz and the traffic light

SPD: 16 percent (no change)

Greens: 12 percent (-1 compared to the previous week)

FDP: 6 percent (no change)

CDU/CSU: 30 percent (no change)

AfD: 22 percent (no change)

Left: 4 percent (+1)

Free voters: 3 percent

Other: 7 percent (no change)

Traffic light coalition: An overview of the Scholz cabinet View photo series

Survey clap for Scholz’ traffic light – Union’s strongest force

The traffic light parties together only have 34 percent, which is 18 percentage points less than in the 2021 federal election, reported focus.de Details from the survey, and further: The approval ratings for the SPD Chancellor are consistently poor. 69 percent are dissatisfied with Olaf Scholz’s work (satisfied: 23 percent).

Almost three quarters of those surveyed gave the federal government a catastrophic report. 72 percent say they are dissatisfied with the work of the traffic lights, which further confirms Olaf Scholz’s survey low.

The Union remains the strongest force in the “Sunday trend” with 30 percent. The AfD remains constant at 22 percent. The Left increases one percentage point to four percent. The other parties could get ten percent of the vote, including three percent from the Free Voters.

from left: the traffic light coalition members Christian Lindner (FDP), Robert Habeck (Greens) and Olaf Scholz (SDP) © dts news agency/Imago

“Sunday trend” for satisfaction with traffic lights – the methodology

The Insa Institute surveyed 1,203 people for the “Sunday trend” from December 4th to 8th. They were asked the question: “If there were a federal election next Sunday, how would you vote?” The margin of error was given as plus/minus 2.9 percentage points.

In addition, Insa surveyed 1,004 people on December 7th and 8th, 2023. Questions: All in all: Are you satisfied or dissatisfied with Olaf Scholz’s work as Chancellor? All in all: Are you satisfied or dissatisfied with the work of the current federal government? (frs)