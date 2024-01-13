Home page politics

The dispute over the asylum rules within the traffic light has now finally been resolved. From April onwards, more deportations and faster naturalizations should be possible.

Berlin – Within the traffic light coalition, positions on tougher asylum rules such as more deportations and Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser's (SPD) plan for faster naturalizations differ. After months of debate, a compromise has now been reached Picturenewspaper reported.

Deportations and naturalizations: traffic light reaches compromise

Accordingly, the “Law to Improve Repatriation” and the reform of nationality law are to be passed in the Bundestag on Thursday (January 18th). The new rules will finally come into force from April, as the newspaper reports. This makes more deportations and faster naturalization possible. The dispute recently revolved around the tougher asylum rules. While the Greens called for relaxations such as lawyers for all people in detention pending deportation, the FDP opposed this because of fears of too long a delay.

According to the new draft, deportation detention should now be significantly expanded from ten to 28 days of detention. Ultimately, people who are in detention pending deportation only receive a lawyer if no one has been involved in the asylum procedure up to that point. This is probably only true for a small group of asylum seekers. “We have announced faster deportations and we are implementing them. “Thanks to the legal advice of a few, there will be no significant delays,” said SPD parliamentary group vice-president Dirk Wiese Picture.

Traffic light compromise in the asylum dispute: draft to be passed in the Bundestag

There are also exceptions in the new traffic light design, for example for families. “Minors and families with minors will generally not be taken into custody pending deportation,” the draft law states, according to the newspaper. However, this does not apply to young offenders, as Wiese explains: “This does not mean any protection for young intensive offenders. They can still be taken into detention pending deportation.”

In addition, a person can in future also be deported for a series of minor crimes, provided they occurred within 12 months. The new draft also allows for tougher action against passport forgers, who will be subject to an “entry and residence ban” if the fraud is discovered. In addition, the punishment range for smugglers is being increased: for them there is a “prison sentence of not less than one year”.

Special relationship between Israel and Germany: recognition upon naturalization

A special chapter is also opened for anti-Semitic criminals. It is said that if a migrant has been sentenced to a fine or imprisonment above the trivial limit of 90 daily rates, for which there is an “anti-Semitic, racist, (…) gender-specific (…) or other inhumane motive”, this is considered a reason for deportation rated.

In addition, naturalization candidates will have to recognize the special relationship between Germany and Israel in the future. The aim is to prevent people with anti-Semitic ideas from receiving a German passport. Especially in the background of the increasing anti-Semitic crimes due to the war in Israel This seems to be very important. “Applicants for naturalization must in future acknowledge Germany’s special historical responsibility for the unjust Nazi rule and its consequences, in particular for the protection of Jewish life, as well as for the peaceful coexistence of peoples and the prohibition of waging a war of aggression,” quotes the Picture from the draft. (bb)