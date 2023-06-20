FromGeorge Anastasiadis close

The new “Skilled Workers Immigration Act” is a step in the right direction. But more is needed for Germany to become a country of immigration for urgently needed skilled workers. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

In the future, asylum seekers should be allowed to stay in Germany regardless of the outcome of their procedure – if they can show they have a job. What the traffic light government praises as a “giant step” towards the creation of “progressive immigration law” is in fact an admission of its failure in migration policy: Because returns are failing on a large scale, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is trying to make the best of the muddled situation and avoid unwanted ones Turning immigrants into much-needed workers.

But the “change of lanes” from asylum to labor market migration, which the Union has long opposed, is correct. Not because he is supposed to sweeten the tightening of EU asylum policy for the traumatized Greens (that too), but because he is dealing pragmatically with a situation that has become untenable: Germany has so far preferred to pay immigrants support than people who are there and willing to work bring to. And too often it pushes off the wrong people and not the bad guys. However, the lane change is problematic because it creates new immigration incentives. The chosen deadline of March 29 – only those who have come by then should benefit from the regulation – is certainly not politically set in stone.

With the new “skilled worker immigration law”, a points system and less bureaucracy for urgently needed skilled workers, Germany is trying to dress up as an immigration country. But only when the SPD and the Greens learn that a welcoming culture for internationally sought-after experts also includes competitive taxes and duties will Germany be successful in advertising and the clever and hard-working.

