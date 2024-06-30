Home page politics

Sahra Wagenknecht feels reminded of the last days of the GDR by the current political decisions of the traffic light coalition.

Potsdam – The party founder Sarah Wagenknecht finds the decisions of the federal government “completely crazy”. At a state party conference of her party Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) in Potsdam on Saturday, she expressed clear criticism of the current political developments in Germany.

Wagenknecht says she feels reminded of the last days of the GDR. She stressed that people’s current reality has no connection with “what politicians say”. “I think the older people among us, and I’m one of them to some extent, can perhaps still remember the end of the GDR. And I have to say, it’s really a feeling that somehow comes back to you,” she said. She didn’t want to “completely equate the two,” Wagenknecht added.

Wagenknecht sharply criticizes the traffic light government and the opposition

Wagenknecht described the federal government as the “worst government in the Federal Republic for a very, very long time” and called it a “damned lie” when the traffic light coalition linked the situation in the country with the crises in the world. Germany was “at the bottom of the list in this world full of crises”. She also attacked the Union and called it the “worst opposition”, particularly because of the CDU’s demands to supply Ukraine with weapons with a longer range.

An end to the Russian war against Ukraine and the Western sanctions against Russia are central points in the BSW programme for the state elections. Wagenknecht also calls for a “stop to uncontrolled migration”although both issues are not decided at the state level.

Wagenknecht appeals for peace and diplomacy at BSW party conference

At the state party conference, Wagenknecht spoke mainly about federal political goals and the topic of peace. She called for Ukraine to be pressured into negotiations with Russia and for Western sanctions against Russia to be lifted in order to be able to import Russian natural gas and oil directly again. “Of course, we in Brandenburg will not Ukraine War end,” said Wagenknecht, “but every vote for the BSW is a vote for peace and diplomacy.”

Wagenknecht left it open who the BSW would govern with. The decisive factor is which party moves towards the BSW, she said. When asked, she explained that the main goal of the BSW is to influence federal political goals and to advance the issue of peace. (dpa/jek)