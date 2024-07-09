Home page politics

From: Sonja Ruf

A recent survey shows that the parties of the traffic light government would not be able to make it into the next legislative period – and this just before the summer holidays.

Berlin – At the moment it looks as if the parties of the traffic light government will not manage to move on to the next legislative period – and this just before the summer holidays. In terms of school grades, just over 30 percent rate the work of the traffic light government as “sufficient”. And this even after agreement on a first draft for the 2025 budget.

The information is the result of a survey conducted by the market and opinion research institute Forsa on behalf of RTL Germany, for which 1007 people were asked on July 5 and 8 what grade they would give to the work of the traffic light government, consisting of the SPD, FDP and the Greens.

A quarter of respondents nevertheless rate the work of the traffic light government as “satisfactory”

Four percent of those surveyed rated it as “good”. A quarter of those surveyed rated it as “satisfactory”. For 20 percent, the work of the traffic light coalition is “poor” and for 18 percent, “unsatisfactory”. None of those surveyed gave the rating “very good”. The bottom line is that the current federal government would receive an overall grade of 4.2.

Interesting details emerge in connection with this survey: For example, the under-30 age group judges the work of the traffic light government somewhat less harshly than the older respondents. Among the self-employed, the assessment of the traffic light government is very harsh at 4.7.

According to 1,000 respondents, an interim assessment of the traffic light government would result in an overall grade of 4.2. © Imago/Fotostand

There are also clear differences when looking at the different party preferences: The supporters of the SPD and the Greens are somewhat more satisfied with their government than the supporters of the other parties. The supporters of the BSW are frustrated, but the verdict is most negative among AfD supporters.

According to a general survey, also conducted by Forsa on behalf of RTL Germany, the parties of the traffic light government, i.e. SPD, FDP and the Greens, would together receive 30 percent of the votes. The basis for this is the survey of 2,504 people in the week from July 2 to 8, 2024.

The AfD and the BSW gain one percentage point in current polls

According to the survey, the SPD, FDP and CDU/CSU would each lose one point compared to the previous week. However, the AfD and the BSW could each gain one point. In the survey, 14 percent of the votes went to the SPD, 11 percent to the Greens and 5 percent to the FDP. The AfD would get 17 percent and the BSW 8 percent. In some federal states, both parties could gain even greater Gains record.

The CDU/CSU would receive 30 percent of the votes and thus the largest share. The K question currently points more towards Friedrich Merz, although no candidate would receive an absolute majority. All the other parties, including the Left Party and the Free Voters, would together receive 15 percent. The proportion of those who are uninterested and undecided is 19 percent.

Thoughtful, almost like in detention: The leaders of the traffic light parties in the German Bundestag at the end of June 2024. © Imago/Dts-Nachrichtenagentur

It seems fitting that 20 percent of respondents in the survey rated the Union as the most competent party compared to the other parties. Around seven percent said the same about the Chancellor’s party, the SPD. The Greens received 5 percent of this question and the AfD 8 percent. (Sorry)