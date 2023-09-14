Home page politics

Ukraine war: Traffic light MPs call on Chancellor Scholz to deliver Taurus to Kiev. © Andrea Bienert/Bundeswehr/dpa/John MacDougall/AFP/Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

Finally Taurus rockets for Ukraine: In a letter, traffic light MPs urge Chancellor Scholz and Defense Minister Pistorius to deliver.

Berlin – Pressure is growing in the traffic light factions on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to agree to the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. In a joint letter – which was also addressed to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius – three MPs called on him to provide greater support for the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Ukraine war.

It is signed by the FDP defense expert Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the Green MP Anton Hofreiter and the SPD parliamentarian Andreas Schwarz. The Mirror was first to report on the letter on Thursday (September 14).

Strack-Zimmermann and Hofreiter demand Taurus deliveries to Ukraine

“In particular, Ukraine needs the Taurus cruise missile system, which is in the Bundeswehr’s inventory, in order to specifically weaken Russian war logistics,” the three MPs wrote loudly AFP. They also address the concern expressed by the Chancellery that Ukraine could attack Russian territory with guided missiles.

“Representatives of the Ukrainian government have assured us in personal discussions that this weapon system will only be used on the territory of Ukraine,” write Strack-Zimmermann, Schwarz and Hofreiter. “We see no reason to doubt this commitment.”

Debate about Taurus missiles in the Ukraine war: Kuleba pushes Baerbock

The MPs refer to the meeting of the Ukraine contact group planned for next week in Ramstein. Germany must “as part of this meeting promise and provide further support for Ukraine’s defense against the aggression of the Russian Federation,” they write. “Especially before winter, Ukraine’s military situation can be further improved.”

It was only on Monday that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reiterated his country’s request for the German Taurus cruise missiles on the occasion of Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock’s (Greens) visit to Kiev. “I don’t understand why we’re wasting time.” In August, a survey showed that a majority of Germans reject a delivery of Taurus missiles. (AFP/frs)