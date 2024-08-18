Home policy

At the federal level, the traffic light coalition forms the government. According to a survey, the SPD, Greens and FDP could fail in the state elections in Saxony in 2024.

Dresden – Saxony will elect a new state parliament on September 1, 2024. However, the traffic light parties could have a close call with entering the Saxon parliament, according to a survey published on Friday (August 16) by the opinion research institute Insa on behalf of the Free Pressthe Saxon Newspaper and the Leipzig People’s Newspaper resulted in.

AfD and CDU in close race in Saxony – traffic light parties punished

Opinion polls are always snapshots, and opinions can still change before the actual Saxony election in 2024. As the Results of the state elections in Saxony for the parties will only become clear on election night.

Nevertheless, the Insa survey shows a trend: The traffic light parties SPD, Greens and FDP are clearly behind in Saxony AfDCDU and even behind the newly founded party Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW). If there were an election next Sunday, the SPD, Greens and Left would each receive five percent of the vote and thus come very close to entering the state parliament.

With only two percent, the FDP would fail to enter the state parliament. According to polls for the state election in Saxony, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the CDU are neck and neck: According to polls, AfD would currently at 32 percent of the vote, the CDU at 29 percent. The BSW would be 15 percent.

For the representative survey, Insa surveyed the opinions of around 1,500 people between August 5 and 12. The margin of error is +/- three percentage points. This means that the stated share of the vote can deviate by up to three percentage points.

State elections in Saxony: These coalitions are currently conceivable

In the last election in Saxony in 2019, the CDU received 32.1 percent, the AfD 27.5 percent, the Left 10.4 percent, the Greens 8.6 percent, the SPD 7.7 percent and the FDP 4.5 percent. At that time, the CDU formed a coalition government with the Greens and the SPD under the leadership of Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU).

However, according to the latest Insa survey, the current coalition would only receive 39 percent of the vote and would therefore no longer have a majority in the state parliament. As things stand, a coalition of BSW and CDU or CDU and AfD would be mathematically possible, for example.

Kretschmer is skeptical about coalition with Wagenknecht’s BSW after Saxony election

Kretschmer, however, rules out a coalition government with the AfD. BSW, which is doing well according to surveys The CDU politician does not fundamentally oppose this, but appears skeptical.

For example, Kretschmer criticized the fact that hardly anything is known about the BSW party’s program. “That too is a bit of a grab bag, a black box,” Kretschmer said recently on the RTL and ntv program “Frühstart.”

In any case, it remains close to the state elections in Saxony: just a week ago, the CDU in Saxony was ahead of the AfD, according to a survey by ZDF’s “Politbarometer Extra”: 34 percent of those surveyed had stated at the time that they would vote for the CDU, 30 percent wanted to vote for the AfD. (bme with dpa)