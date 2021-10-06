fromAndreas Schmid conclude

Fabian Mueller conclude

The Chancellor-makers FDP and Greens want to evaluate the exploratory talks so far on Wednesday. The Greens have positioned themselves as the first party. The ticker.

Which coalition will govern Germany in the future? A traffic light alliance (SPD, Greens, FDP) and a Jamaica coalition (CDU / CSU, Greens, FDP) are up for debate.

After the first explorations, the Greens (10 a.m.) and the FDP (11 a.m.) want to inform about the next steps.

The Greens have spoken out in favor of a traffic light coalition (see update at 10.03 a.m.).

Update from October 6th, 11.35 a.m.: FDP leader Christian Lindner appears in front of the press. After “intensive” talks, there should now be an exchange with three parties – with the SPD and the Greens. “We have accepted the proposal for a discussion.” The traffic light soundings are to begin tomorrow, Thursday (October 7th).

But they have more in common with the Union in terms of content: Therefore: “For us, a Jamaica coalition remains a substantively viable coalition.”

Update from October 6, 11:29 a.m.: While the FDP press conference is still being awaited, FDP presidium member Hans-Ulrich Rülke has commented on the further government education roadmap. The FDP initially wants to conduct three-way exploratory talks with the SPD and the Greens. “The FDP will accept this offer,” said Rülke on Wednesday in Stuttgart after a switch from the federal FDP. “But that doesn’t mean that the Jamaica option is out of the picture.”

Update from October 6th, 11:15 am: The FDP press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. has been delayed a little.

Update from October 6, 10:57 a.m.: In a few minutes the FDP will also appear in front of the press. Are the Free Democrats also in favor of the traffic light coalition with the SPD and the Greens?

Explorations: Greens want traffic lights, but Jamaica is not excluded

Update from October 6th, 10.13 a.m.: How the FDP reacts to the Greens statement becomes clear in less than an hour. At 11 a.m. want to comment on the Free Democrats on how to proceed. “We are waiting eagerly and patiently to see how the FDP will position itself,” says Habeck.

Update from October 6th, 10:09 am: Baerbock announces that he wants to “quickly” form a coalition. “For us, it’s about not making things more complicated artificially,” adds Habeck. “We don’t want to fool anyone either.” One now has to wait and see whether one can get ahead in three-way talks with the FDP and SPD. “Let’s see how the FDP reacts,” says Baerbock.

Habeck explains the green situation: “No complete rejection of Jamaica”

Update from October 6th, 10:05 am: There are more content-related overlaps with FDP and SPD conceivable, explains Habeck. “This applies above all to the broad area of ​​social policy.” But there are also differences: “Conceivable, however, expressly means that the biscuit has not yet been eaten.” There are considerable vacancies and differences, this applies to both the Greens and the FDP also Greens and SPD. “Many things have not yet been discussed.” Today’s decision is “not a complete rejection of Jamaica”. “We saw that the Union made an effort and came to meet us,” says Habeck.

Update from October 6th, 10:03 am: The Greens want to force a traffic light coalition! “It makes sense to continue talking to the FDP and SPD in greater depth,” explains Baerbock. “We propose that to the FDP.”

Update from October 6th, 9:40 a.m.: Today the course is being set for the future federal government. At the moment, the Greens have internally analyzed the previous exploratory talks. At 10 a.m., the party leaders Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck want to appear in front of the press and present their decision on how to proceed. We accompany the press conference for you in this text in the live ticker.

Update from October 6, 8:52 a.m.: The federal spokesman for the Green Youth, Georg Kurz, considers a cooperation with the FDP in a government coalition to be feasible. “I perceive a common interest in reaching an agreement. It can be something, ”he said on the Bavarian radio on Wednesday. Despite points of conflict with the liberals, he assumed that a traffic light coalition would be formed from the SPD, the Greens and the FDP in order to achieve the climate protection goals.

In his view, the Union is not ready to form a coalition, said Kurz with a view to an equally possible Jamaica alliance with the Greens and the FDP under the leadership of the CDU / CSU. “Not even the Union itself believes that it works with it at the moment.”

Explorations: CDU man Althusmann does not consider Jamaica in the federal government to be very likely

Update from October 6, 6:31 a.m.: Can the Union form a Jamaica coalition? Lower Saxony’s CDU chairman Bernd Althusmann rates the chances as low after the talks between the Union and the Greens. “In my opinion, such an alliance is still possible, but not very likely,” said Althusmann to the editorial network in Germany. “The tendencies currently seem to be more towards traffic lights.”

Provided, however, that the FDP and the Greens had not yet made a decision on traffic light explorations, Althusmann pleaded for a discussion with them and the Union: “As long as the previous explorations between the FDP and the Greens do not rule this out, all three would meet Partner of a possible Jamaica coalition makes sense. “

Greens and FDP want to evaluate exploratory talks on Wednesday – and both criticize the Union

First report from October 5th: Berlin – Just over a week after the federal election, the Greens and the FDP want to quickly clarify their next steps to form a government after initial explorations. Green leader Annalena Baerbock announced on Tuesday after a meeting with the leaders of the CDU and CSU in Berlin decisions for the next few days. The federal executive board, the party council and the 24-strong exploratory team want to take stock on Wednesday morning. The board of the FDP also wants to discuss the course this Wednesday.

The Union again campaigned for a Jamaica alliance with the Greens and the FDP in competition with an SPD-led traffic light coalition. The Greens were cautious. The black-green meeting ended a first run with separate exploratory talks after the election.

Exploratory talks after the federal election: Greens and FDP accuse Union breach of trust

Enthusiasm triggered another indiscretion a few hours after the meeting. the image-Zeitung reported on statements by the Greens on the topics of EU finances, migration and the exit from the internal combustion engine. On all these points there is a known potential for conflict between the positions of the Union and the Greens.

The Greens then accused the CDU / CSU of breaching the agreed confidentiality. “There have been four exploratory talks in the last few days. From two you read and hear nothing. Two of the alleged contents of a conversation are pierced to the media. That is noticeable, dear Union – and it’s annoying! “, Wrote the Green Secretary Michael Kellner on Tuesday evening in a tweet that was immediately shared by several other Green politicians. He used almost the same wording as on Monday FDP Vice Johannes Vogel, who had complained about indiscretions after the meeting of the Union and the FDP. “Thanks to @johannesvogel for the template,” wrote Kellner in another tweet.

Explorations between the parties are ongoing: Laschet speaks of a good atmosphere

At the joint press conference after the black-green conversation, the CDU chairman Armin Laschet spoke of a good atmosphere and an open exchange. Contrasts have become clear, but it is not the case that they cannot be overcome. This would have to be deepened. “It would be worth it.” An alliance with the FDP and the Greens could have a breadth in society that would make it possible to modernize and advance the country. “But of course the FDP and the Greens will decide whether the next way will go like this.”

A Jamaica coalition is seen as the only chance for Laschet to save the Chancellery for the Union despite heavy losses in the election. The SPD around Olaf Scholz as the new strongest force is aiming for a traffic light coalition with the Greens and FDP. The Greens prefer this, but have not ruled out an alliance with the Union and the FDP. The FDP showed itself to be inclined to the Union, but has not yet committed itself.

Explorations after the federal election: Habeck sees intersections and divisions with Union

Green leader Robert Habeck said that possible overlaps had been explored in the conversation with the Union, but there were also divisions. “Today and tomorrow” – that is, on Tuesday and Wednesday – should now be compared internally to see what is possible. Baerbock spoke of a constructive and serious conversation. In socio-political areas, the Greens and the Union tend to be further apart, but in other areas there are common concerns, such as digitization and ecological transformation. The Greens met with the SPD last Sunday.

Video: Union ready for Jamaica Alliance – Laschet: Opposites can be overcome with the Greens

CSU boss Markus Söder said that the first meeting with the Greens was shaped by the will to explore which “bridges” could be tread together. Many points have been “closely approximated”, including the important topic of climate. In other areas, however, there is still a lot of need for discussion – for example on the subject of migration. “If everyone were ready to approach each other, I think there would be great opportunities to continue such a conversation,” said Söder. (dpa / fmü)