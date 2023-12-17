Home page politics

From: Maximilian Kurz

Press Split

Friedrich Merz (CDU) in the Bundestag. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The traffic light parties are slipping further in a new opinion poll. The Union and AfD continue to record gains.

Berlin – The German federal government continues to lose popularity among voters. In a current survey conducted by the opinion research institute INSA on behalf of the Picture on Sunday carried out, the SPD, Greens and FDP are on a par with the Union. The FDP is even scratching the five percent mark.

Traffic light parties still in the poll basement – ​​FDP scratches the five percent mark

The Sunday trend from the polling institute INSA shows that support for the ruling traffic light coalition has fallen further and it is now on a par with the Union. According to the weekly survey, the SPD, Greens and FDP together would only achieve 32 percent of the vote if there were a federal election next Sunday.

Compared to last week, the SPD has lost one percentage point and is now at 15 percent. The FDP also loses one point and reaches five percent, while the Greens remain unchanged at twelve percent.

The CDU and AfD benefit from the traffic light chaos

According to the survey, the Union is the strongest party with 32 percent, on par with all of the traffic light parties. The AfD gains one percentage point and reaches 23 percent, while the Left would still miss out on entering the Bundestag with four percent.

Traffic light coalition: An overview of the Scholz cabinet View photo series

If the chancellorship were decided by direct election, Friedrich Merz, the chairman of the CDU, would have better prospects than Olaf Scholz for the first time, according to a recent survey. 18 percent of those surveyed (+2 percent compared to June) would directly vote for Merz as chancellor, while 17 percent (-8 percent) would choose Scholz. However, the INSA survey also shows that only 37 percent of Union supporters would vote for Merz. Hermann Binkert, the head of INSA, pointed out that Markus Söder and Hendrik Wüst are well ahead of Merz in the ranking of politicians. Binkert explained that those surveyed were aware that there were other potential candidates for chancellor within the Union. (MaKu)