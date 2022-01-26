Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

Former Chancellor Angela Merkel no longer appears in the current popularity ranking of the opinion research institute INSA. © Florian Gaertner/imago-images

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) is rising in the popularity ranking of politicians. Former Chancellor Merkel no longer appears in the survey.

Berlin – Since the beginning of the corona pandemic in spring 2020, there have been calls in many places, some vehemently, to leave the office of health minister in times of a global crisis to an expert. Enter Karl Lauterbach (SPD). The studied health economist and doctorate in medicine quickly became one of the loudest voices in German corona politics. Almost a year and a half after the start of the pandemic, the SPD politician in the Scholz cabinet was promoted to Federal Minister of Health and since then has apparently been able to convince the majority of the population with his work.

Poll: Lauterbach is Germany’s most popular politician – Merkel in poll retirement

Because, as the most recent survey by the opinion research institute INSA on behalf of image-Zeitung, Lauterbach is the most popular politician in the Federal Republic for the first time in his career. The opinion research institute asks citizens at regular intervals about their favorite politicians and presents the results in a popularity ranking.

In recent months, the ranking has been dominated by former Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), who, as is well known, left the big political stage with the election of Olaf Scholz (SPD) as Chancellor at the beginning of December. Almost a month and a half later, the opinion research institute no longer lists the former chancellor in its popularity ranking and is also sending the 67-year-old into the survey retirement.

Popularity survey: Traffic light ministers dominate rankings – Söder best Union politician

The main beneficiaries of the measure are SPD politicians. Although Lauterbach has lost three percentage points compared to the previous week, it has moved up from second to first place in Merkel’s absence. Chancellor Olaf Scholz even loses four points, but also climbs up one place to second place. Third place on the podium goes to Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP), who, despite falling slightly in the polls, was able to make up four places.

According to a survey, Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach is the most popular politician in Germany. © Xander Heinl/imago-images

The most popular Green politician is Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir in fourth place (-1) ahead of Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU), who achieved the best result for a Union politician with fifth place. Left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht ranks just behind the Bavarian head of state. As in previous polls, the leaders of the AfD parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Tino Chrupalla and Alice Weidel, occupy the last two places.

Survey results: Baerbock increases popularity – Brinkhaus slips

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) can look forward to gains after her state visits to Ukraine and Russia. The 41-year-old is 13th in the ranking. Alongside Chancellor Scholz, the Union parliamentary group leader in the Bundestag, Ralph Brinkhaus, suffered the greatest losses, losing four percentage points and slipping down to 15th place. (fd)