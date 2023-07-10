FromLuke Rogalla close

Despite all the traffic light disputes: Everything should go well between the Green Robert Habeck and FDP leader Christian Lindner – at least on a personal level.

Berlin – Since the traffic light coalition started its work, there have been regular riots in the federal government. Disputes are often fought between the junior parties in the alliance: the Greens and the FDP. For months there had been a dispute about the heating law, most recently about the issue of parental allowance.

Despite all the political differences, Green Economics Minister Robert Habeck is said to have a good relationship with FDP colleague Christian Lindner in the Ministry of Finance.

Habeck and Lindner: Personally, things are going great

“He’s the Minister of Finance, he has to keep the money together,” Habeck told the television station about Lindner nv. “I am the Economics Minister and I would like to give initiatives for the economy so that we can grow and transform again. The companies want to produce green, they need credit protection or grants, all of which are financially relevant points. In this respect, we have a certain tension systemically, so to speak, but personally things are going great.”

"Super" relationship: Finance Minister Christian Lindner (left, FDP) and Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens).

When asked whether he still enjoys his job in view of the criticism, Habeck replied: “Fun is like Winfried Kretschmann [Baden-Württembergs Ministerpräsident, Anm. d. Red.] once said, not the criterion at all, it makes sense.” The heating law is important and will shape German energy and climate policy for decades to come. The purpose of politics is to make unpleasant decisions. Habeck is grateful that he can do this job.

The heating law, which the Federal Constitutional Court has stopped for the time being, will come in any case. He has respect for the decision from Karlsruhe. The opposition will now have more consultation time, but the law will be passed after the summer break. He can understand the discussions because climate protection is now becoming concrete and is affecting personal circumstances.

Habeck finds the reduction in parental allowance for high incomes “acceptable”

Habeck described the decision to reduce parental allowance for couples with a taxable income of more than 150,000 euros as not unpleasant, but as unusual and still acceptable. “The finance minister has imposed savings requirements on the family minister in the area of ​​parental benefits,” said the economics minister. “I find it acceptable that people who earn more than 150,000 euros in taxable income then forego parental allowance.” (lrg/dpa)

