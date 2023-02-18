Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschossmann

According to the latest survey, the traffic light under Chancellor Olaf Scholz (centre), Robert Habeck (left) and Christian Lindner would no longer have a majority. © IMAGO/IPON

The SPD continues to lose approval: Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the traffic lights would no longer have a majority if there were federal elections on Sunday.

Munich – The SPD is in descent: Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party would currently only get 20 percent of the votes if there were elections on Sunday. The strongest force would be the Union with 30 percent.

In the current ZDF political barometer, the CDU has significantly increased its lead over the other parties. This comes from a survey by the Mannheim research group Wahlen. That means an increase of three percent compared to the previous week, and the best value in a Politbarometer survey for about a year and a half. The SPD lost one percentage point compared to the previous survey in January.

The Greens remain unchanged, only one percentage point behind the SPD at 19. The FDP and the left each reach five percent in the survey, the AfD 14. All three parties lose one percentage point. That would be the end of the traffic light coalition. A majority would only be possible under the leadership of the CDU, both as a grand coalition with the SPD and black-green. Even Red-Red-Green would not be strong enough for a majority.

According to a survey, Boris Pistorius was the most popular politician right away

But the SPD has at least one reason to celebrate: According to the survey, the new Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is immediately the most popular politician in Germany. He ousted Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) from the top. On a scale of minus 5 to plus 5, Pistorius is rated at 1.6. Habeck is at 0.9. Chancellor Scholz follows with 0.7 and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock with 0.6. FDP leader Christian Lindner is in 7th place at 0.3, followed by Markus Söder (CSU) with minus 0.1 and Friedrich Merz with minus 0.2.

From February 14th to 16th, the Wahlen research group surveyed 1361 randomly selected voters by telephone. According to the information, the error range is between two and three percentage points. (csgc)

