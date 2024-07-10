Home page politics

Development Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) sees her task as a sustainable security policy. “We promote democracy,” she says, “China does not.”

Berlin – In Germany, the debate often goes like this: We spend money on all sorts of things around the world, which is then missing here in schools and daycare centers. Development Minister Svenja Schulze does not want to accept this. “You cannot play one off against the other,” said the SPD politician in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIAIn fact, almost the entire federal budget is used for projects within Germany. “Between two and three percent goes into our development projects.”

From Schulze’s point of view, the traffic light coalition’s draft budget for 2025 only meets Germany’s international demands to a limited extent. “When I think of the countries south of the Sahara, I know that we should actually do a lot more in the budget,” she criticized. “But at least we have managed to remain able to act.” The funds at her disposal are “money well spent,” said Schulze. “With them, we are fighting international poverty, at the same time we are securing the foundations of prosperity and security in Germany and advancing climate protection worldwide.”

With the changing times, the German government’s China strategy has changed

The minister also argued that Germany’s economic success model was important. “We are an export country, we depend on partnerships around the world,” she stressed. “We have built up our trade over decades through reliable relationships. Anyone who finds all of this so pointless can ask themselves why China and Russia are so active in Africa, Asia and Latin America.”

With the Turning point The German government’s strategy towards China has changed. The People’s Republic is now treated as an economic competitor and no longer as a developing country. There has been no development cooperation with China for a long time, explained Schulze, especially since China is itself a lender around the world: “Many have got into debt in Beijing.”

Minister Schulze does not want to leave system rival China “unrivalled everywhere”

In the European Union, China is seen as a negotiating partner, an economic competitor and a systemic rival. In this context, too, the minister defended the spending for her department. “This triad also characterizes the German China strategy,” said Schulze: “We promote democracy, China does not.” China is also using its development policy very strategically to build dependencies. “We should therefore not leave the field to China without competition everywhere.” Developing countries choose their partners according to their own interests. “We should confirm our good reputation in the world and show that we are the better partner.”

At the same time, Schulze emphasized the importance of China for Germany and Europe. “It is important to stay in touch,” she said. “We need China as a global partner because otherwise we cannot be successful in combating climate change or pandemics.”