From: Bona Hyun

Fighting halfway through his government balance with a lot of arguments in his own ranks: Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Will the traffic light retreat in Meseberg become a dispute summit? Shortly before the conference, there was rumbling in the SPD. The reason for this is the Lindner Growth Opportunities Act.

Traffic light retreat at Meseberg Castle: What are the themes?

Berlin – After the traffic light coalition has agreed on basic child security, the next dispute is looming: the SPD disagrees on the Growth Opportunities Act. “I will say very clearly: the way this law is, we will not agree to it in the Bundesrat,” said Bremen Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte (SPD). German press agency just on Monday (28 August) – one day before the retreat in Meseberg.

Before the traffic light retreat in Meseberg: Bovenschulte rejects the Growth Opportunities Act

The main criticism of the Bremen SPD is the financing. “The fact that the federal government should only shoulder a good third of the costs and the federal states and municipalities two thirds is definitely not acceptable for us,” criticized Mayor Bovenschulte. “For Bremen alone, that would be a loss of 40 million per year.”

There is no question that the economy must be promoted. But Bovenschulte expressed doubts as to whether the law with around 50 tax policy measures was the right approach. “Targeted innovation promotion is much more important than tax relief with the watering can,” emphasized Bovenschulte. With the Growth Opportunities Act, Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) is planning tax breaks for the economy amounting to around six billion euros a year. The law is actually supposed to be introduced at a meeting of the federal cabinet as part of the government retreat in Meseberg.

Traffic light comes together for the closed conference in Meseberg – the next dispute is imminent

After much argument in recent months, the traffic light government is coming to a meeting on Tuesday (August 29) at Schloss Meseberg near Berlin two-day retreat together to prepare for the second half of the electoral term. The focus will be on overcoming the difficult economic situation. On Wednesday, the cabinet wants, among other things, to pass a law for more economic growth from Finance Minister Lindner.

SPD, Greens and FDP cleared a conflict issue before the exam on Monday night. They agreed on the design of basic child security, for which additional costs of 2.4 billion euros are initially estimated for 2025. In addition, the Government over at the retreat meeting over topics such as the Taurus supply, the industrial electricity price and key points for another bureaucracy relief law.

Basic child security one of the main topics at the traffic light meeting in Meseberg

It is the fifth closed meeting of the federal cabinet since it was sworn in in December 2021. In the polls, the traffic light parties are now far from a majority. According to a recent survey by the YouGov opinion research institute, 72 percent are dissatisfied with the government’s work in the first half of the election period. 68 percent do not trust her to solve the country’s pressing problems. Only 18 percent believe that Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will re-elect the traffic light coalition in the 2025 federal election. (bohy/dpa)