From: Richard Strobl

The traffic light government also wants to suspend the debt brake for 2023. A ZDF survey now shows: Citizens are against a general change to the rule.

Berlin – The Karlsruhe ruling following a lawsuit by the Union has plunged the traffic light government into a financial crisis. The reaction: Finance Minister Christian Lindner wants to suspend the debt brake for 2023 as well. He had always rejected this before and received harsh words from the FDP ranks for it. But how do the citizens see it?

According to a survey, after the Karlsruhe budget verdict, the majority of the population wants to maintain the debt brake in its current form. 61 percent of those surveyed were against easing the restrictions, according to a representative survey by the elections research group for the ZDF “Politbarometer”, which was published on Friday. 35 percent wanted to loosen the debt brake, 4 percent answered “don’t know”.

Survey shows: German majority in favor of debt brake – clear party differences

While the majority of supporters of the Greens (67 percent), the Left (58 percent) and the SPD (55 percent) are in favor of easing the debt brake, only minorities of the supporters of the FDP (31 percent), the CDU/CSU ( 20 percent) and the AfD (14 percent).

The majority of those surveyed want to fill the gaps in the federal budget primarily through spending cuts. 57 percent said this. Eleven percent advocate tax increases and 23 percent want the state to take on additional debt.

The Federal Constitutional Court had declared invalid a reallocation of 60 billion euros in the federal budget for a climate and transformation fund. The federal traffic light coalition then announced that it would suspend the debt brake for 2023.

Survey after the budget shock: Traffic light no longer has a majority

According to the survey, if there were a federal election next Sunday, the Union would emerge as the strongest force with 31 percent, followed by the AfD with 22 percent. This is followed by the SPD and the Greens (both 15 percent), the FDP (5 percent) and the Left (4 percent). With such an election result, the currently governing traffic light coalition would not have a parliamentary majority.

Election surveys are generally subject to uncertainty. Among other things, weakening party ties and increasingly short-term voting decisions make it more difficult for opinion research institutes to weight the data collected. In principle, surveys only reflect the opinion at the time of the survey and are not predictions of the election outcome. (dpa/rist)