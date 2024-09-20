Home policy

From: Lea Winkler

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck. (Archive photo) © Michael Kappeler/dpa

The “Job Turbo” is intended to integrate refugees into the German labor market. Shortly before the state elections in Brandenburg, it becomes clear that the turbo has not been ignited.

Potsdam – On Sunday (22 September) the state elections will take place in Brandenburg. The migration debate is also an important topic in this election campaign. Brandenburg companies are complaining about a specific issue: the “job turbo”. At the moment, it is not turbo at all – but rather slow.

In October 2023, Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) announced the “Job Turbo,” a measure designed to integrate refugees “efficiently and sustainably” into the German labor market. To achieve this, the federal government should work together with employment agencies and job centers, with municipalities and states.

“Job Turbo” in Brandenburg companies not quite so “Turbo”

Some companies in Brandenburg are not aware of the “job boost”. Kathleen Exner, managing director of the Exner bakery, tells German Radiothat the shortage of skilled workers is immense. It is almost impossible to find new employees, which is why they are specifically relying on immigrants. “As long as we are looking for teachers, police officers and nurses, I believe that is a challenge that we as a society will all have to face in the next five, ten, maybe longer, years.”

The bakery company operates 36 branches with around 250 employees from 30 countries. The company has not noticed anything about the “Job Turbo” program. The emails were apparently not answered, although the bakery company reported all vacancies to the job agency. To date, nothing has happened. “We keep realizing that we are running into walls,” she told the German Radio.

Dörte Thie, owner of a dental studio in Brandenburg, is also struggling with the “job turbo”. It is stuck somewhere. Her doors are wide open, but she has not received any response. “Nobody is getting in touch,” she complains to the German Radio.

Unemployment rate among refugees in Brandenburg high

According to the Federal Employment Agency, in August almost 6,900 people from the eight most common countries of origin of asylum seekers were registered as unemployed in Brandenburg – that is an unemployment rate of 45.1 percent. For Ukrainian refugees, the figure is 56.7 percent – and the trend is rising. During a visit to a logistics center in Havelland, Brandenburg’s Prime Minister Ditmar Woidke (SPD) demanded that refugees should find work as quickly as possible – this is a political wish.

At the request of the Deutschlandfunk When they asked the Federal Ministry of Labor “why the ‘Job Turbo’ is not working,” they received no direct answer. The “Job Turbo” is running at full speed. It is incomprehensible that there are no replies to emails and inquiries.

State elections in Brandenburg: What do the latest polls say?

It remains to be seen whether the "job boost" in Brandenburg will pick up speed again after the state elections. If the SPD manages to become the strongest force and Woidke becomes Minister President again, he could fulfill his political wish of integrating refugees into the labor market as quickly as possible. In fact, it still seems unclear whether the AfD also becomes the strongest force in Brandenburg.